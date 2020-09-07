Ndola Mayor Mr Amon Chisenga has “unreservedly” apologised to Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa whom he mocked for utilising the social media platform to communicate his mayoral activities.

Sampa hit back today and said he’s not like other mayors who are spending money buying expensive vehicles for ceremonial duties at a time the Treasury is stressed due to COVID-19 .

“I guarantee they would also not sacrifice Council funds to activities that will not better residents of their City or uplift their ordinary people’s lives. They would not for instance in this Covid economic challenges buy a ‘7’ cylinder VX with aircon, a TV inside, a ka fridge inside and a ka braii stand inside for their transport comfort for ceremonial usage,” Mr Sampa stated today, in apparent reference to Mr Chisenga whose council has purchased an expensive Toyota VX for him.