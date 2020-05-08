NDOLA MAYOR CLOSES RESTORATION APOSTOLIC PENTECOSTAL CHURCH INTERNATIONAL FOR VIOLATING COVlD-19 GUIDELINES

His Worship Amon Chisenga the Mayor of Ndola has called for the closure of Restoration Apostolic Pentecostal Church International for its continued abrogation of its responsibility to protect the health and safety of its congregants.

Mayor Chisenga made the call during a prompt visit to the church on Thursday morning where he found some sick church members who have been admitted there sharing shelter with domesticated animals.

The church which is pastored by controversial Prophet James Mwale better known as Yakobo Yakobo was established in Lubuto West a few years back before relocating to the Central Business District.