NDOLA NURSE SUES PARTNER FOR WASTING HER MARRIAGE TIME.

Tumfweko

“It has been 8 years since he dated me your honour, And every time we meet he demands for seex of which I give him..” Gertrude tells court.

A 26 years old nurse of Mushili in Ndola has sued a man (a teacher by profession) she was engaged to for reconciliation after complaining that he had taken eight years without marrying her.

Gertrude Ngoma brought the matter before Kabushi Local Court accusing Herbert Salaliki, 28, of taking long to marry her despite promising to do so. “He has wasted my time.. I have turned down many marriage proposals from more than 10 men in respect of him but he is now refusing to marry me”, she told the court.

Ms Ngoma complained that she had a child with Salaliki but she was still living with her parents instead of joining her husband.

She told the court that the two had never stayed together despite dowry being paid.

“Your honour, he has never been serious that is why I brought him to court because I deserve to know the way forward and my future with him. Every time we meet he demands for seex of which I give him but has no interest of marrying me”, Ms Ngoma told the court while shedding tears. Really sad!

Picture: Gertrude Ngoma