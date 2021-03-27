POLICE in Ndola have arrested UPND Ndola Central Constituency aspiring candidate Luckson Chisenga.

Chisenga was arrested after he filed his application papers at the UPND Ndola office.

Chisenga, who is UPND Ndola District Youth chairman, was charged with obstruction of traffic.

The Patriotic Front (PF) party panicked as the UPND parliamentary candidate filed in his nomination at the party secretariat.

Chisenga, who confirmed his arrest and detention, said he was only released from police cells around 18:00 on Thursday.

He said the only crime he committed was to be popular on the ground with marketeers and taxi drivers.

And UPND Copperbelt youth spokesperson William Sitali said time for intimidation was gone.

“We can’t have some laws for PF cadres whilst the same law is applied in a different way to the opposition. Time for intimidation is long gone,” said Sitali.

By press time, two candidates in Victor Koni and Luckson Chisenga had applied for adoption in Ndola Central.

In Bwana Mkubwa, Brian Phiri and Herbert Mwale had applied, while Fred Lupunga and Mumba Mwaba applied for the mayor position.