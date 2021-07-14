By Charles Tembo

POLICE in Ndola have arrested UPND Ndola Central Constituency Parliamentary candidate Frank Tayali.

Earlier, Tuesday morning, armed police

officers surrounded the home of Tayali.

In an interview at his residence, Tayali said that he was shocked that riot police entered his house without permission and accused him of damaging an unknown police vehicle.

Tayali accused the PF of being behind the instructions by police to have him arrested.

He said the PF wants to ground him just like they have grounded Hakainde Hichilema.

Later, the police issued a summon on Tayali signed by Ndola District officer commanding Superintendent Bwalya.

“Mr. Tayali, you are hereby commanded in the name of the President to report yourself at Ndola Police Headquarters in room 8 second floor at 14:00 hours to assist the police with investigations. You will not be detained longer than is absolutely necessary,” Bwalya stated.

Tayali then presented himself at the police in the company of his lawyer Matibini.

By 15:30 hours, police were still interrogating Tayali, while police blocked roads to the station as hundreds of UPND supporters and sympathisers watched.

At about 16:30 hours, Tayali was charged with malicious damage, and unlawful assembly.

By press time Tayali was detained at Ndola Central Police station.