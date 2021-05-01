Michael Kaluba

The opposition UPND in Ndola has expressed worry claiming that assertions that its leader Hakainde Hichilema could be arrested on nomination day coincides with the recent declaration by the Electoral Commission of Zambia that presidential candidate will not be allowed to have supporters on the material day.

UPND Ndola district spokesperson David Zimba tells Phoenix News that recent utterances by Forum for Democracy and Development -FDD- leader Edith Nawakwi may be emanating from a wider conspiracy to ensure Mr. Hichilema does not participate in this year’s elections.

Mr. Zimba is of the view that the ECZ should delink the recent decree that no presidential candidate will be allowed to have supporters during nominations from Ms. Nawakwi’s recent statement arguing that this has the potential to put the security of the UPND leader in jeopardy.

He argues that the alleged efforts to smear Mr. Hichilema with criminal cases and currently spearheaded by Ms. Nawakwi has the potential to bring chaos in the country.

PHOENIX NEWS