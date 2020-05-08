A 25-year-old woman of Ndola on the Copperbelt has refused to be rescued from confinement which police say is illegal imprisonment imposed on her by a prophet.

Theresa Nakazwe has been confined in the church run by James Mwale known to many as prophet Yakobo Yakobo since last December.

Yakobo Yakobo who runs Restoration Apostolic Pentecostal Church International quarantined Nakazwe in order to treat her of her dizziness and protracted menstruation.

Zambia Police, the Ndola City Council Public Health section had to be called in to investigate the matter and picked up Yakobo Yakobo after the matter was reported to Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed the development saying suspected unlawful confinement occurred between the month of December 2019 on unknown date and time and May 7, 2020 at 09:30 hours at Restoration Apostolic Pentecostal Church International of Ndola in which Catherine Moyo 40 of House number 0826 Nkwazi compound Ndola reported to the city Mayor Amon Chisenga that her daughter Theresa Nakazwe aged 25 has wrongfully been confined at the above Church by Pastor Yakobo Yakobo without the consent of her guardian Enock Sikazwe.

The mayor, Council Public Health section and Zambia Police moved in, and found Theresa Nakazwe at the above Church.

Police proceeded to pick up Yakobo Yakobo for questioning pertaining to the custody of the victim.

Katanga said the victim admitted that she voluntarily went to the Church to receive prayers over her illness of dizziness.

Katanga said the concern is from the ministry of Health on the illegality of keeping patients at the Church in the COVID19 era.