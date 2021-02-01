POLICE in Ndola have arrested two women aged 27 and 28 respectively for inserting a round bar in the private parts of a 17-year-old girl.

Jacqueline Nanyinza of Chipulukusu Compound in Ndola accused the victim of flirting with her husband and teamed up with her friend Catherine Mpamba to take the matter in their own hands.

The assault is said to have happened on Saturday around 18:00 hours.

“They are purported to have enticed the victim to accompany them to Catherine’s house where she would be given some wigs to plait her hair,” Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo told #Kalemba in a statement.

“It is alleged that whilst there, she was beaten, undressed and photographed whilst naked and that the duo inserted a round bar into the victim’s private parts and scorned her,” she added.

Katongo said the victim later reported the matter to police and the accused persons were arrested and are in police custody awaiting court appearance.

©Kalemba