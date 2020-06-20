Two sisters in Ndola have been taken to court for allegedly indecently assaulting another women they suspected of going out with a married man by inserting an iron bar into her private parts.

This comes a year after two women of Ndola were sentenced to 18 years imprisonment each for savagely inserting a bottle in another woman’s private parts on suspicion that she was flirting with the husband of one of them.

Before sending the two women to jail, High Court judge Emelia Sunkutu described the convicts’ action as “unprecedented cruelty and an act of sheer wickedness” which she found difficult to comprehend.

Delphister Malasa, 26, a house wife, and Sarah Malasa, 20, a Grade 12 pupil, both of Kabushi Township, have been arrested and charged with indecent assault on a female.

It is alleged that while acting together, the duo wilfully and unlawfully indecently assaulted a fellow woman.

The incident took place on Tuesday last week when Delphister discovered that her husband was allegedly having an affair with the victim, who is believed to be her ‘best friend’.

The court heard that upon discovering the truth, Delphister in the company of her younger sister, Sarah went to the victim’s house, accosted and started beating her.

Delphietr and Sarah allegedly undressed the victim, removed her underwear and inserted an iron bar in her private parts.

When the matter came up in court the duo pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Changa Chitabo granted the duo K100, 000 bail in their own recognisance, implying that they will be required to pay the amount should they skip bail.

This was after they applied for bail.

Meanwhile magistrate Chitabo has ordered the State to take Sarah for an age determination exercise.

This was after he rejected the age of 20 which appeared on the indictment.

The matter has been adjourned to July 1, 2020 for commencement of trial.