By Simon Mwewa Lane

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH GROUPS ARE TAKING ADVANTAGE OF RESIDENTS MU KOMBONI.

I hope you guys understand that SIMOSON is located in the central business district and 90% of the people we deal with are from the Komboni…I don’t use that term in a derogatory manner, I’m simply trying to give you some context. Most of the people I talk to on a regular basis are, by and large are from the Komboni, so I know what I’m talking about.

Right now, as we speak, there are neighbourhood Watch groups that are collecting K5 from each home in exchange for “protection”. The idea is, you pay K5 on a daily basis and your home will be secured, meaning the neighbourhood Watch groups will pay close attention to your home. Per chance you don’t pay….then the so called neighbourhood watch will inform the criminals about your unwillingness to pay and your house will be vulnerable.

That is what is happening muma Kumboni and this whole operation is a complete sham designed to take full advantage of people that are engulfed in FEAR.

The Police should up their game in this regard. The Army are in the mix now so we don’t need neighbourhood Watch groups….Abolish them UNTIL a sense of normalcy has been restored.

SML

#BANneighbourhoodwatchGroups