Behold the new Speaker! By Dickson Jere

Congratulations to senior counsel Nelly Mutti on her election as Speaker of the National Assembly – the first female to hold that lofty position.

Mutti once served as Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) vice president. She was later appointed by President Levy Mwanawasa as Commissioner on the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) where I worked with her, among others, to draft the country’s new constitution. She is a very diligent lawyer.

Few years ago, whomever toe she stepped on, she was harassed, arrested and charged for theft over a purely civil matter involving her clients – civil servants retirees. The State later dropped all the charges after the case collapsed with just two witnesses.

I was one of her defence lawyers in that case as shown below leaving Magistrate Court. I am sure she will be Speaker with fairness. Congratulations!