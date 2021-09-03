LAWYER NELLY MUTTI ELECTED FIRST FEMALE SPEAKER

The 1st session of the 13th National Assembly has elected Nelly Mutti unopposed as the Speaker of the house making her the first female to hold the position.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Cecilia Mbewe who was the returning officer informed the house that only one nomination for the position had been received from the President.

Mrs. Mbewe therefore using standing order 11 proceeded to declare Ms. Mutti as the dully elected Speaker replacing Dr. Patrick Matibini who had been speaker for 10 years.

The house has also elected former Gwembe Member of Parliament, Attractor Chisangano as the first Deputy Speaker and Moses Moyo who is Luangeni Constituency Member of Parliament as the Second Deputy Speaker.



The New Speaker of the National Assembly is:

1. Hon. Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti – UPND

The New First Deputy Speaker is:

2. Hon. Malungo Chisangano – Independent

The New Second Deputy Speaker is:

3. Hon. Moses Frank Moyo – UPND

