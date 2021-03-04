Nelson Phiri ordered shooting of Nsama and Kaunda
FORMER Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri ordered the shooting of National Prosecution Authority prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda on December 23, 2020, a Human Rights Commission(HRC) investigation has revealed.
The duo were gunned down as UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema arrived for questioning at Police Force Headquarters in Lusaka last December.
Following the shooting which sparked public outrage, President Edgar Lungu dismissed two deputy Inspector of Generals of Police Eugene Sibote and Bonnye Kapeso.
Phiri was also fired after him and his vehicle appeared in a video where overzealous police officer was seen pointing a gun at a calm unarmed citizen.
Last week Police announced that they had arrested and charged a police officer with Nsama and Kaunda’s murder.
Constable Fanwell Nyundu aged 25 has since appeared in court but is yet to take plea.
But at a media briefing in Lusaka today, HRC chairperson Mudford Mwandenga said the investigation findings revealed that Phiri gave orders to fire live bullets on citizens who escorted Hichilema to Police Force Headquarters.
