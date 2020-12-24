Romeo Kangombe writes:
Nelson Phiri wanted to shoot me, he was determined to shoot me, even after Introducing myself the man responded he doesn’t care but will shoot if I made any step.
I escorted my President unarmed, why drawing a gun on me, Mr Nelson?
I will visit your office so you can tell me why you wanted to gun me down.
During our time, threatening to kill was a serious crime.
It is still a serious crime…
My Lord, m y Lord my God is this country under Holocaust or have we lost direction Zambia.Iam asking myself this question is the President a Zambian?,Who love this country I,doult I see a Country zambia the way its being governed Please ba President don’t be mislead . My last question is were is the church?.we need love and peace Guns and killings are ereans to this lovely Nation. you must know that those who use the sword will also fall by the the sword.I know the Redeemer is in control. Mark my word
Churches are there if there are brown envelopes even the religious affairs will not be heard here .Reason its them who
are doing it .If it was the upnd who killed but now they could be in prison but because its them killing is normal