NEVER AGAIN SHOULD WE ALLOW A BRUTAL REGIME TO GOVERN US – ELISHA MATAMBO, COPPERBELT MINISTER

Israelmore Ayivor a famous writer once said “You don’t necessarily need atomic bombs to destroy a nation”. Israelmore further said Politicians who value their pockets than the life of citizens always do that every day.

This is what the Copperbelt Minister Hon Elisha Matambo encouraged Zambians when he officiated at the Copperbelt UPND Alliance victory party.

The Minister recited various times when the brutal PF regime killed, engaged in violence, ethnicity, corruption and bad governance that troubled Zambians.

Hon Matambo encouraged Zambians to never allow such bad leadership again which never respects humanity.

The Copperbelt Minister said the UPND will govern Zambians well and will fight Corruption that has disadvanged many Zambians. He further said due to good governance that the UPND is employing, the Party will be in Government until Jesus comes as Zambians will not allow to have people with long hands and self centeredness to govern them.

Michael Bassey Johnson one of our favorite writers also said “Great and pure thoughts cannot be deposited in minds accumulated with rubbish” this is true when you look at the unrepentant PF grouping that brutalized and terrorised Zambians without shame.

Issued by

Sam Mwikisa

Copperbelt Youth Spokesperson