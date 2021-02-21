NEVER BE CHEATED HH’S MOTHER IN-LAWS IS LIVING AND ENJOYING A COMFORTABLE LIVE ABOVE VILLAGE STANDARDS WITH A DECENT 3 BEDROOM HOUSE.

For a starter ,be reminded that Shibuyunji in Chief Shakumbila is a village set up and hats or glass thatched houses make a common phenomenon in all our regions in Zambia and beyond. Glass hats are dwelling homes of people by village standard.

The hats being circulated on Social Media are just but part of the village hats surrounding HH’s mother In-laws house. From the pictures that initially flooded Social Media non captured her house because the photos showed only the part of the extended family homestead where the act of searching was done near the glass thatched hats belonging to Mrs Hichilema’s cousin because the search was conducted not at the old lady’s actual place.

We all come from villages and atleast we have come across village hats regardless of which region in Zambia and beyond ,they are a standards of African village set up.

Even for those that are doing fine or have a well do to breadwinner, they will build a big standard house but still those hats will still make up the complete village set up surrounding the big house. This is largely because people in the village keep each other as extended families and sometimes its not possible to build a big house for everyone that stay around the homestead as a result, whoever feels they are grown enough start a family build their own glass thatched hat and start a family .

Hichilema’s In-laws are comfortable, nobody should lie to you . She has a decent 3 bedroom house built out of pan bricks which you will can see in pictures below with solar panel fixed on the roof ,with solar to provide lights and enjoys all the basic needs and supplies above a village standard. What i know is , “She is asthmatic and she doesn’t like paints i have known this as far back as 2010”

Apart from having a daughter who has worked in the corporate world before and married to a business livewire who can afford to build her a house even in the sky , she equally has sons who have it all ,served as diplomats , some are renowned Lawyers etc , surely you can’t buy a story that the old lady lives in a hat. Don’t be cheated..

You can go on cheating yourselves with a narrative that Hichilema’s In-laws are suffering when she actually very comfortable. Let’s also understand that there are people who don’t exhort and show themselves for what they have or who they have for a relative.. Despite having it all, they will still live and relate with society in the normal life standard among them its the super mothers of Mr Hichilema and Mrs Hichilema .

For all we know, if the wealth endowment the Hichilemas have been blessed with was given to some of our citizens, their mothers would be spitting on fellow women bragging of how much rich their children are but with these down to earth mothers the nation hears nothing from them ,they are enjoying their private lives away from public eyes.

We once saw pictures of President Lungu’s mother in Petauke , how the old lady was looking you all saw for yourselves and iam not here to remind you. But I will without shame tell you Mrs Hichilema’s mother is comfortable and she is at peace .

By the way, she is a widow to a Senior Headman in Chief Shakumbila after the death of her husband in 2010/2011 the funeral i personally attended, the Headman title was coffered on Mrs Hichilema now called Head woman Mutinta Hichilema. This being the case, she can’t leave her village to come and live in town in in upstairs house leaving the responsibility her husband left for her of keeping people and that’s how her home is surrounded by so many hats of extended and non extended village people because “nipali ba Sibbuku”

Good day

Royd Moonga