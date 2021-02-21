NEVER BE CHEATED HH’S MOTHER IN-LAWS IS LIVING AND ENJOYING A COMFORTABLE LIVE ABOVE VILLAGE STANDARDS WITH A DECENT 3 BEDROOM HOUSE.
For a starter ,be reminded that Shibuyunji in Chief Shakumbila is a village set up and hats or glass thatched houses make a common phenomenon in all our regions in Zambia and beyond. Glass hats are dwelling homes of people by village standard.
The hats being circulated on Social Media are just but part of the village hats surrounding HH’s mother In-laws house. From the pictures that initially flooded Social Media non captured her house because the photos showed only the part of the extended family homestead where the act of searching was done near the glass thatched hats belonging to Mrs Hichilema’s cousin because the search was conducted not at the old lady’s actual place.
We all come from villages and atleast we have come across village hats regardless of which region in Zambia and beyond ,they are a standards of African village set up.
Even for those that are doing fine or have a well do to breadwinner, they will build a big standard house but still those hats will still make up the complete village set up surrounding the big house. This is largely because people in the village keep each other as extended families and sometimes its not possible to build a big house for everyone that stay around the homestead as a result, whoever feels they are grown enough start a family build their own glass thatched hat and start a family .
Hichilema’s In-laws are comfortable, nobody should lie to you . She has a decent 3 bedroom house built out of pan bricks which you will can see in pictures below with solar panel fixed on the roof ,with solar to provide lights and enjoys all the basic needs and supplies above a village standard. What i know is , “She is asthmatic and she doesn’t like paints i have known this as far back as 2010”
Apart from having a daughter who has worked in the corporate world before and married to a business livewire who can afford to build her a house even in the sky , she equally has sons who have it all ,served as diplomats , some are renowned Lawyers etc , surely you can’t buy a story that the old lady lives in a hat. Don’t be cheated..
You can go on cheating yourselves with a narrative that Hichilema’s In-laws are suffering when she actually very comfortable. Let’s also understand that there are people who don’t exhort and show themselves for what they have or who they have for a relative.. Despite having it all, they will still live and relate with society in the normal life standard among them its the super mothers of Mr Hichilema and Mrs Hichilema .
For all we know, if the wealth endowment the Hichilemas have been blessed with was given to some of our citizens, their mothers would be spitting on fellow women bragging of how much rich their children are but with these down to earth mothers the nation hears nothing from them ,they are enjoying their private lives away from public eyes.
We once saw pictures of President Lungu’s mother in Petauke , how the old lady was looking you all saw for yourselves and iam not here to remind you. But I will without shame tell you Mrs Hichilema’s mother is comfortable and she is at peace .
By the way, she is a widow to a Senior Headman in Chief Shakumbila after the death of her husband in 2010/2011 the funeral i personally attended, the Headman title was coffered on Mrs Hichilema now called Head woman Mutinta Hichilema. This being the case, she can’t leave her village to come and live in town in in upstairs house leaving the responsibility her husband left for her of keeping people and that’s how her home is surrounded by so many hats of extended and non extended village people because “nipali ba Sibbuku”
Good day
Royd Moonga
Before I even read the article I knew that these huts were just part of the village.
Ofcource only a fool can belive that smear campaign against HH.
You needed to take an independent TV Station and let them write the story and not you Moonga a UPND cadre defending HH. It doe not make sense!
ZambiaObserver, who is the author of this article? The author is missing the point. Raiding a village when chibolya and kanyama compounds are infested with criminal and drug activities openly and no single police has ever step a foot in higly and dangerous infested criminal activities areas.
Its says ‘ once beaten twice shy.’ Lungu you dance pelete and Kampyongo will run away from you like those surrounding Ruphia and Chiluba did. If you read the bible and listen to what disciples did to Jesus , this will pass on you. Be kind , modesty and principled . If the intelligence is giving you such a fake briefing and critical overview of HH activities at this critical time just know that their ultimate focus is beyond you because they just want to embarrass you and your entire government.
The parents for HH lives in a modesty house , thanks for HH and Mutinta doing that unlike building masions/houses ️ with stolen money overall Lusaka and failing to build a decent house to a mother of the most claimed humble dictator president Zambia has ever produced. BaRuphia was given fake intelligence briefings that he will beat bashi Chilufya baSata with a landslide victory ✌ well
Lungu tame your cadres and especially your criminal Kampyongo before you put Zambia on Fire
People are quite, very hurt and saddened by your lip service to their sufferings and HH is only the visible threat to your onhold to power but the invisible and elusive enemy is the people’ power and this is what you have to worry about each time and day pass.
A cadre with K500,000 showing off on Video yesterday on Zambia observer when a civil servant can not even afford K5,000 , Chilanga MP dishing money to people just before she became an MP, she had nothing to give. People of Zambia baSata used to say ” umulembwe we shilu, balya elyo lipenene.” In English, ” you can eat okera from a mad man when he is mad.” PF is as mad as a mad man with okera just eat with them and when you go to vote , vote wisely Dont Kubeba