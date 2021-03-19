NEVER DESPAIR, HOPE IS ON THE WAY – IMENDA

Lusaka~18th March, 2021.

Newly appointed UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda has assured youths in Zambia of a better life under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership.

And Mr Imenda says the Party is aware of issues affecting Zambians especially youths who despite having skills and education attained have been left on the streets without jobs.

Speaking during the press briefing held at the party Secretariat this morning, Mr Imenda said testimonies by youths and retirees are real and need a government that has the interest of people at heart .

” President Hakainde Hichilema’s experience in politics has revealed his dream and vision to serve the people of Zambia and protect the country’s economy from total collapse.

Mr Imenda, after welcoming ambassadors of change expressed sadness that the hard economic tide in the country has forced majority of youths to abuse of alcohol and drugs.

He told the youths that President Hichilema did a lot as a youth because government at that time facilitated and created a conducive environment for him to develop his career.

” He feels indebted to the people of Zambia and therefore wants the youths to have the same opportunity he had when he gets into office.” said Mr Imenda.

He assured the youths that hope and help was on the way and that President Hichilema was more than ready to deliver the country from suffering and misery.

“To the youths, don’t despair because Bally, our Moses, is coming to give you quality education and health care.Those with skills will venture into entrepreneurship while graduates will have jobs after their training,” he said.

Mr Imenda, also accused the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) of deliberately frustrating aspirants who have been made to spend days on the queue at the ECZ offices.

Meanwhile, UPND deputy secretary general for Political Affairs, says those who paid the initial fees prior to the downward adjustments would be refunded.

“Those who paid the initial amounts will be refunded after being processed accordingly,” he said.

The revised fees are now as follows for the various applicants:

1. Councillors (rural)-K50 from initial K300;

2. Councillors (urban)-K150 from initial K300;

3. Council Chairpersons (rural)-K1, 000 from the initial K3, 000 and

4. Council Chairpersons (urban)-K1, 500 from initial K5, 000.

However, for Mayor and Members of Parliament (MPs), the fees remain pegged at K5, 000.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM