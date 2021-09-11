DERRICK MWENDAFILUMBA WRITES…..

Never has it ever happened in the history of Zambia, not even entire continent of Africa.

Elected today and tomorrow you secure meetings with very high ranking American dignitaries starting with POTUS Joe Biden, Vice President Kamara Harris, World Bank and IMF CEOs.

When you are on the good side of the most powerful man in the world Joe Biden then be assured your economy will develop.

The fallen PF government struggled without success to secure help from IMF and WB. These organisations do not deal with rogue nations.

Investors are bringing the dollar and automatically our kwacha will appreciate.

The naysayers, the earlier you stop whining and suck it in the better because you will continue choking with envy.

President Hakainde Hichilema is not here to make himself rich at the expense of Zambians but make our country a good place to leave in.