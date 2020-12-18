NEVERS IS NERVOUS FOR NOTHING

1. No one wants to kill him.

2. Why would anyone want to kill him? What political relevance does Nevers have?

I have had a very long chat with Dr. Nevers Mumba. I have known him for years.

When Dr. Nevers was elected President of MMD i was invited to present a paper to the MMD NEC on the future of the MMD.

I warned Dr. Mumba and his NEC about everything that is happening to him now and that which has happened to the MMD since losing power to PF in 2011.

The truth is, no one wants to kill Dr. Nevers Mumba; why would anyone kill him, of what threat or relevance is Dr. Mumba to Zambia’s political landscape.

Nevers should not be Nervous, instead he should take an honest self-introspection and reflect on his life and the choices he has made. Let him read the story of JONAH and he will understand why his life has been a disaster ever since he left the pulpit.

It is never too late to do the right thing. God loves Dr. Mumba, let him just do what is right.

The Author, Antonio Mourinho Mwanza, is PF Deputy Media Director.