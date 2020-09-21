By Balewa Zyuulu
Opposition New hope MMD Leader Nevers Mumba says the election result in the recently held Lukashya parliamentary by-election are not a true reflection of what transpired on the ground.
Addressing the media at the party secretariat in Lusaka this morning, dr Mumba says his party has overwhelming evidence of the rigging that happened in favour of the pf candidate George Chisanga.
Dr Mumba says if not checked the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- together with the patriotic front will plunge the country into chaos especially in the 2021 general election.
He has also accused the patriotic front of setting up an ICT centre in Lusaka whose function is to manipulate the election result next year.
Meanwhile, Dr Mumba has called for the complete overhaul of the current electoral commission of Zambia and put in place new leadership that will deliver a credible, free and fair election next year.
He says in its current form, the commission is highly compromised, hence calling on all political stakeholders to take keen interest in the matter and demand for change at the electoral body.
But PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has advised the MMD leader to challenge the outcome of the Lukashya parliamentary by-election in court if he has evidence of the polls being rigged.
PHOENIX NEWS
It seems the New Hope MMD leader still has a long way to go. I actually listened to him as captured on tape by Radio Phoenix during the lunch time news. He has made some very serious allegations. He said the PF have set up an ICT centre to help them hack into the Electoral Commission of Zambia computers with help of a consultant from South Africa whose name he knows. If it’s true, this was obviously given to Nevers Mumba in confidence. By disclosing such information publicly, Mumba has betrayed the confidence of his source. This is one of the reasons why u cannot trust this man with high political office.
Big mouth do you have evidence against your claims? Go back to the pulpit.
This is what I have been saying. The Opposition and other stakeholders are sleeping. All signs are that ECZ has planned together with PF to rig then elections.
If what Nevers Mumba has alleged is true, how do you go about catching the PF and ECZ with their fingers in the till of cash when they have been alerted already by this no-hope MMD leader? MMD had better look for a new leader. Felix Mutati would never have behaved like this.