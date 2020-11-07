NEVERS MUMBA ADVISES PF LEADERSHIP TO LEARN FROM THE FAILED MMD’S THIRD TERM BID FOR SECOND REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT FREDERICK CHILUBA

By Balewa Zyuulu

The opposition new hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy-MMD- has advised the ruling patriotic-pf- leadership to learn from the failed MMD’s third term bid for second republican president Frederick Chiluba.

Addressing party members during the launch of the party nationwide mobilisation programme ahead of the 2021 general elections in Lusaka today, MMD leader Dr Nevers Mumba says the constitution is clear that no president that has been sworn in twice shall contest for a third term.

Dr Mumba says pushing for a third term is against the aspirations of the Zambian people, and if the pf continues on the same path of endorsing President Edgar Lungu as the sole candidate, they will end up with no presidential candidate in the last minute.

Meanwhile, Dr Mumba has maintained the need to build consensus among political stakeholders such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ-, the church and political parties to ensure that the election is credible, free and fair.

The new hope MMD leader says this will help to interrogate the country’s electoral system because in its current form, the ecz is politically compromised.

PHOENIX NEWS