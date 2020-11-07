NEVERS MUMBA ADVISES PF LEADERSHIP TO LEARN FROM THE FAILED MMD’S THIRD TERM BID FOR SECOND REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT FREDERICK CHILUBA
By Balewa Zyuulu
The opposition new hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy-MMD- has advised the ruling patriotic-pf- leadership to learn from the failed MMD’s third term bid for second republican president Frederick Chiluba.
Addressing party members during the launch of the party nationwide mobilisation programme ahead of the 2021 general elections in Lusaka today, MMD leader Dr Nevers Mumba says the constitution is clear that no president that has been sworn in twice shall contest for a third term.
Dr Mumba says pushing for a third term is against the aspirations of the Zambian people, and if the pf continues on the same path of endorsing President Edgar Lungu as the sole candidate, they will end up with no presidential candidate in the last minute.
Meanwhile, Dr Mumba has maintained the need to build consensus among political stakeholders such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ-, the church and political parties to ensure that the election is credible, free and fair.
The new hope MMD leader says this will help to interrogate the country’s electoral system because in its current form, the ecz is politically compromised.
What Pastor Mumba should know is that at the end of the day, people who do not mean well for the country cannot learn anything good. Their major objective is to loot taxpayers money and they will do anything to realize that objective.
Let PF learn a lesson from Trump and his militia cadres. Trump thought he had delivered but the people had the final say. The Bill 10 loss is a preamble to what awaits PF in 2021. PF’s downfall will be from within PF!