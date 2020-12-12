NEVERS MUMBA ARRESTED IN DRC FOR DUBIOUS MEETING WITH JOSEPH KABILA
Dr Mumba was supposed to meet with General Joseph Kabila, former President of DRC ostensibly to seek financial support ahead of 2021 general elections in Zambia.
However, Gen Kabila did not show up and Dr Mumba was instead arrested by heavily armed security forces.
Nevers Mumbai’s sense of judgement has always been a matter of doubt. I hope the MMD or wht remains of it can now get rid of him. Politics, as everyone who’s in it has found out, is not cheap. U hv to be mobile, communicate and quite often entertain. Show me where u do these things without spending money and I will show u a dreamer. And whn u’re practising politics in a poor society where there is no political conviction, it’s even more costly to be a politician. No wonder there’s so much corruption. But society wants clean politicians, especially those in government.