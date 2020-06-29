NEVERS ATTENDS SWEARING IN CEREMONY OF DR LAZAROUS CHAKWERA

New Hope MMD President Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba this morning attended the Swearing in Ceremony of the new President of Malawi, Dr Lazarous Chakwera. Dr Mumba was invited to the ceremony as a Special Guest to the President elect. He was the only foreign dignitary at the Ceremony that saw Malawi install the 6th President.

Dr. Mumba, a friend and fellow preacher, has over the years closely collaborated with Dr Chakwera on issues of faith and on the need to have people of morality and integrity occupy positions of authority.

In an interview with the media, Dr Mumba said the joy he saw on all the streets of Malawi this morning as he drove from Mchinji to Lilongwe clearly brought to life the scripture which says; “When the righteous rule, people rejoice.” He said the joy that has filled Malawi signalled a new era of leadership in Africa. “Light has defeated darkness in Malawi, ” he stated. He went on to declare that a new dawn had come to Africa.

New Hope MMD Media Team