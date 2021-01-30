NEVERS MUMBA CALLS ON HIS FELLOW OPPOSITION LEADERS TO DEMAND FOR THE AMENDMENT OF THE POA

New hope MMD president Never Mumba has called on his fellow opposition political party leaders to take a firm stand and demand for the amendment of the public order act ahead of the August 2021 general election.

Dr. Mumba says failure to amend the act will result in the country having disputed elections which are likely to be declared null and void.

He says political parties need to get the same privileges and treatment from the police and the electoral commission of Zambia, hence the need for the public order act to be amended.

Dr. Mumba states that it is unfortunate that the pf government is not showing any political will to take the public order act to parliament for amendment.

He says the august general election is critical, and all political parties, therefore, need to be availed equal and same privileges to conduct campaigns and other activities