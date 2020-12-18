NEVERS MUMBA CLAIMS HIS ARREST IN DRC WAS BASED ON INFORMATION GIVEN TO CONGOLESE SECURITY OFFICIALS BY PEOPLE WHO WANTED HIM KILLED

By Chileshe Mwango

New Hope MMD President Nevers Mumba says he was apprehended in the Democratic Republic of Congo by security officials based on information given to them which bordered on security by people who wanted him to be charged with treason and killed.

Dr. Mumba says the process to identify people that fed Congolese authorities wrong information which led to his arrest has since commenced.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Dr. Mumba says Congolese authorities have pledged to furnish him with information on the people that made those allegations.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mumba has clarified that he was never arrested nor moved to Kinshasa as alleged by the ministry of foreign affairs.

On 3rd December this year, security officials in the DRC apprehended Dr. Mumba who was in Lubumbashi and Kolwezi for what he says was a business trip and put him under restriction.

PHOENIX NEWS