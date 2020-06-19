By Logic Lukwanda and Lomphande Phiri

New Hope MMD President Nevers Mumba has described the arrest of photographer Chellah Tukuta for criminal libel as a wrong move.

Yesterday Police in Lusaka arrested Mr. Tukuta for issuing derogatory remarks alleged to have been produced and posted on social media by the accused person against Minister of Information Dora Siliya, Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General, Kingsley Chanda, Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Charles Sipanje and former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda.

Speaking when he featured on Friday edition of Phoenix FM’s let the People Talk program, Dr Mumba says Mr. Tukuta was merely talking against the injustices and corruption in the country therefore the state must be able to listen more than being reactive by unleashing the police on citizens.

Dr Mumba feels Mr. Tukuta’s arrest is meant to deter youths from speaking up on what has gone wrong in the country and has challenged the anti-corruption commission to use the information the suspect gave to prove his allegations.

But PF Lusaka District Youth Deputy Information and Publicity Secretary Jonas Chisamba has advised citizens especially youths to express themselves within the confines of the law.

Mr. Chisamba says youths need to respect leadership and older people in society and should desist from abusing social media in criticizing government but criticize in a constructive manner, devoid of derogatory and insulting language.

PHOENIX NEWS