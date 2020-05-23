By Packson Chilemba

Barely 5months since Dr Nevers Mumba was handed down the party by the courts in November, nothing seems to be working as easy for him to drive the once mighty MMD and former ruling party.

The traditionally known MMD secretariat at Fridays’ Corner in Kabulonga just next to Kalingalinga will no longer be the official Secretariat in a few days time as the property owners have failed to put up with Dr Mumba and his stories on rent.

The property owners, have instead resorted to engage ZAMBIA POLICE to help evict their defiant tenant which is MMD now led by Dr Mumba after the court ruling.

A source close to the property owners has disclosed that they have since January struggled to collect rentals as Dr Mumba has always been said to be out of the country or out of town when they visit the Secretariat.

The Felix Mutati led Executive paid up for a year for the entire 2019 upto December, meaning rentals were due for January 2020. A month after the judgement.

Recently Dr Mumba was involved in a feud of words with party members across the country when he attempted to grab MMD party vehicles. A move that attracted a huge debate especially that he accused the Mutati led Executive of not letting go to the party assets a ploy that went into futility.

MMD has been renting the property for over

8years but has now failed to pay rent with arrears of four months.

A notice of eviction has since been issued with the help of the police and MMD is only left with a few days to leave it’s once famously known Kabulonga Secretariat premises.

Sources close to Dr Mumba have indicated that Dr Mumba is failing to meet the day to day costs of the party.

“We are failing to pay day to day costs, and party programs have equaly suffered and are grounded because Dr Mumba seems to have no finiacial capacity to run this political party. The Members of Parliament whom he was banking on, have refused to contribute saying they were not adopted by him. The little money we got from the legal fees which we shared with the lawyer, we paid for Dr Mumba’s own rentals for his house plus other monies he owed shylocks.

“Last week, the party sold some of the office furniture in readiness for the eviction. Some of the proceeds after the sale, were used to buy COVID material like sanitizers and buckets which we donated in Kalikiliki in Mtendere, she said.

