Congolese authorities release Mumba

CONGOLESE authorities have release MMD leader Nevers Mumba.

MMD vice-president Reuben Sambo has confirmed the development and has thanked God and involved.

Mumba, who has been under restriction in a hotel room in Lubumbashi since last week, was released this evening.

Mumba has since entered Zambia.Congolese security held Mumba on suspicion that he held meetings with former Congolese president joseph Kabila and an army general.

The former Republican vice-president, however, denied the allegation.

Back home, the MMD leadership mounted pressure for the release of their leader writing to the Congolese embassy in Lusaka to give details of what was happening to him; President Edgar Lungu to intervene in a case of a high profile citizen detained in the DRC, and the American Embassy Lusaka, British High Commission, the European Union delegation and the dean of African missions in Zambia to intervene.

Mumba is also former Zambian High Commissioner to Canada.

He had travelled to DRC’s Kataga Province to deliver a letter of commitment to deliver some items for business.

On Sunday DRC security confiscated his phone after he released a message talking about his restriction and not arrest as was reported in local preess.

Rev Sambo said Mumba was in good health and in high spirit and was looking forward to reuniting with his family.