IN MEMORY OF THE LATE

LEVY MWANAWASA, SC

2nd MMD PRESIDENT AND 3rd REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT

By Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba

President, MMD

19th August 2020

On behalf of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy, we cherish the memories of our 2nd MMD President, His Excellency Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, SC.

Today, memories of the most progressive President of Zambia fill our minds as we remember and celebrate the life of one of Zambia’s best sons and leaders.

He demonstrated that Zambians under a responsible government can respect the law.

He demonstrated that with fiscal discipline you can get the nation out of debt and unleash the nation to unfettered prosperity.

He demonstrated that with a relentless fight against corruption, a nation can restore its international respect and dignity.

He demonstrated that leadership is about service and not personal deals and profit.

It is no wonder that President Mwanawasa has gone down in history as the man whose name graces more infrastructure than many other Presidents.

The message from the grave today is that, Corruption MUST be punished wherever it rears its head.

The Message from the grave today is that, the respect of the rule of law by both leaders and citizens is the source of all human development.

The late Levy Mwanawasa will be remembered as the President who brought back economic and social stability to Zambia.

The MMD prides itself with the fact that under the leadership of President Mwanawasa, the Zambian economy grew and was rated amongst ten fastest growing economies in the world.

The late President has proved that with a steady, incorruptible and focused leadership, Zambia can rise and become the example of success on the Continent.

Give Zambia a good President and you shall see how progressive Zambians can be.

Continue to Rest In God’s Peace, Mr President.