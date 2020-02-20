For immidiate Release

MY APPEAL TO PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

=====================================

Mr.President,

Kindly find it in your heart to face the nation and address us on the following pertinent issues that have gripped us.

1.The Gassing/Gassers.

2.The growing occurrence of Mob Injustice

3.The Spiritual/Ritual Aspects of these crimes.

4. The growing/careless accusations flying around from party to party as to who is behind (1) above.

5.The Proposed Round Table dialogue /meeting with all stakeholders to restore calm and confidence.

6.Please re-assure the nation that you are firmly in control and that these things are under control and will soon be resolved.

7. Suspicions surrounding the proposed door to door blood testing/ collecting exercise currently underway under the hand of the Ministry of Health.

8.Allow the nation to freely engange you in a Question and Answer session, so that at the end of the day, no one will be left behind and we can all move forward as a United country.

I believe that it is the uncertainty surrounding the above matters that is keeping the nation in a perpetual state of anxiety and panic and once resolved, will allow us to move in to more productive discourse.

Kind Regards.

Nevers Mumba

President,

Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD).