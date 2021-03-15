NEVERS MUMBA ”OFFSIDE”-NAKACHINDA

MARCH 14, 2021

The Operation Save MMD National Executive Committee has resolved to stop the Nevers Mumba New Hope MMD Convention slated for this Saturday 20th March 2021.

The resolve was made during a consultative meeting held in Lusaka yesterday.

Operation Save MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda says the resolution was made because Dr. Mumba has not held any elections at lower structures across the country.

Mr. Nakachinda has also accused Dr. Mumba of illegally being in office charging that his term had expired by the time the Court ruled that he was the President of the former ruling party.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr. Nakachinda charged that Dr. MUMBA has not been sincere with the MMD members after having worked with the opposition UPND in 2016 and now plans to forge an alliance with the ruling PF.