UNDER the ‘New Hope’ MMD administration we shall not be an appendage of any foreign power, says Nevers Mumba.

Addressing the media at the launch of the MMD official mobilisation in Lusaka on Saturday, Mumba said under his administration government would further cement the Zambia-Israel relations by moving the Zambian embassy to Jerusalem, which he says is the eternal capital of Israel.

He said Zambia has a rich history with Israel and his government “intends to strengthen this”.

“We shall never ever be colonised again, either politically or economically. We shall live within our means so that our existence is not dependent on other economies. We shall be free to make our own political decisions. We shall choose our own friends and we shall demand for respect in all our multilateral transactions,” Mumba said.

He said his government would ensure Zambians have the first share in all the resources of the country.

The MMD leader however said his government would strengthen all productive and mutually respectable bilateral relations.

“We shall ensure that Zambians are the bosses within the boundaries of our nation. Zambia has a rich history with Israel; it would take me the whole day to give you about this rich history. As a matter of fact, at one time all the buildings on Cairo Road belonged to Jewish people. We unceremoniously at one point threw them out, after they built us the International Airport here in Lusaka and they built us so many facilities but they were chased with humiliation,” Mumba said. “Under my leadership we shall honour our obligation both to God and Israel by being the second country after Malawi who just did it last week. Malawi has become the first country on the continent to move the Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. And you know why, it’s because the President is a pastor. So this pastor when he becomes President [of Zambia] he shall do the same.”

And highlighting his personal testimony, Mumba who is also a clergyman said he has never and shall never compromise on who he is.

He said his first call and first love is that he is an ordained minister of the Gospel.

“I belong to the church fraternity. I have served the Lord for 44 years. I have seen Zambia transition from being a mediocre Christian society to a fully practicing Christian Nation. I wish to echo the words of St Paul, ‘… I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ for it is the power of God unto salvation’. Before politics, in politics and beyond politics, my position remains unchanged. I am God’s servant first, then a politician. Just like Paul was first an Apostle and then a carpenter,” Mumba said.

He said he was running for president of Zambia to infuse Godly values into Zambia’s governance system.

“I therefore call upon every confessing Christian in the land to stand behind us as we prepare to place righteousness on the throne,” Mumba said.

He said the values of integrity, justice for all and equitable distribution of goods and services to all Zambians are what shall build a strong and resilient economy.

Mumba said he was Republican vice-president, in the Levy Mwanawasa administration, when Zambia’s economy hit its summit of success.

“We became one of the 10 fastest growing economies in the world. Our foreign reserves were intact. We had almost run towards a zero debt portfolio. Zambians had disposable income in their pockets. As President I intend to build upon that success,” he said.

Mumba said he was honoured to flag off one of the most ambitious mobilisation programmes ahead of next year’s election.

“Under the supervision of our national chairperson for mobilization, madam Sylvia Nawa, I am confident that the political fortunes of MMD are about to flip positively,” he said.

Mumba said he was convinced that the season for the Church to provide national leadership was now.

He said Zambia had been prepared for a generation and could not be called unqualified.

“In this generation we have upped the Christian influence to 97 per cent of the population. We have declared Zambia a Christian Nation and we have adopted Christian principles and values as the guiding light into our future. What is left to complete this progress is to elect practicing Christians as counsellors, members of parliament and president,” he said. “August next year gives us an opportunity to complete the Godly project of making Zambia a truly Christian Nation and a lighthouse on the continent of Africa. The question on your mind might be, but is MMD electable? Maybe your question should be, ‘Is morality and integrity in a Christian nation electable?’ I believe it is, because we need it. There will always be those who are satisfied with the status quo. They were satisfied under colonial rule. They were satisfied under one party rule. They are now satisfied with the status quo.”

Mumba said the MMD offered continuity of all democratic freedoms, a healthy economy, a new Christian leadership and a proven track record.

He said there was a shift towards God in the nation as there is a hunger for equitable justice.

Mumba pointed out that Zambians have shifted and the MMD “is here to provide leadership”.

“Jesus said to the disciples, ‘…launch out into the deep for a draught….” the disciples contended that they had tried to fish all night but with no success, but at thy word, we shall do it again, and when they did two boat full could not carry the fish… Remember it was the same waters they had dealt with the whole night. But when Jesus confirmed the season of harvest, the same impotent waters yielded fish,” Mumba said. “MMD laboured all night with nothing to show for it, but I now hear the voice of the Lord saying, throw down your nets one more time. At His word, from the same Zambian population, electoral victory is at hand.”

He urged all MMD members nationwide to go into all Zambia and announce that righteousness on the throne was now possible.

“In the USA, a former vice-president Joe Biden of a former ruling party is about to be sworn in as President of the United States. Four months ago, in the neighboring country of Malawi, a pastor Reverend Lazarous Chakwera, running on a former ruling party, was sworn in as President of Malawi,” Mumba said.

He said it was not beyond Zambia’s reach for a former vice-president and, a pastor, in Nevers Mumba, running on a former ruling party to be sworn in as the 7th President of the Republic of Zambia.

“May God bless our great Republic. Zambia Shall be Saved,” said Mumba.