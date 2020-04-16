MMD president Nevers Mumba says the measures announced by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 do not give the Zambia Police Service a license to be mercilessly assaulting citizens.

In a letter to Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja dated April 15, 2020 and copied to the Minister of Home Affairs and the Human Rights Commission on the police brutal acts against citizens, Mumba said the MMD found the actions of the police generally and the brutal assault of the Bread of Life members at Mkushi particularly grossly unjustified and in violation of the rights guaranteed by the Republican Constitution.

“I refer to the above subject matter. At the outset, kindly note that I have sent alongside this letter a disturbing video in which police officers in Mkushi are brutally beating Church leaders at Bread of Life Church, a branch of the renowned church whose Bishop Joe Imakando recently came to the help of the State by making a donation on behalf of the Church to assist in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

“On behalf of the New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy, MMD, I write to condemn these unjustified brutal acts by the police against citizens, whom they have a statutory duty to protect instead of abusing. The video clearly shows that there were a few church workers and more police officers who meted out their brutal acts using horse pipes, which any law abounding Zambia must find totally unacceptable.”

Mumba, a former Republican vice-president, said that he was aware that this behaviour had been adopted by some police officers after watching social media clips from the Indian Police who were meting out corporal punishment on the street.

“I wish to place it on record for your office that India is on a total lockdown while Zambia is not. Our government has opted for a partial lockdown, which is purely advisory. The MMD position has been for a total lockdown which would have necessitated heightened measures, including reasonable force as a way of enforcement in regards to anyone wishing to leave home without permission,” he stated.

“As matters stand at present, the measures announced by Government in preventing the spread of COVID-19 do not give the Zambia Police Service a license to be mercilessly assaulting citizens, especially church congregants who have been given latitude to actually convene and worship while complying with the guidelines announced by the government. I am also aware that the guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19, which are well intended, have not suspended the Bill of Rights which guarantees the rights and freedoms of citizens, including the right to protection by the law, for which the Police Service exists.”

Mumba said that the Republican President had not announced the invocation of Emergency Powers, which would have justified, albeit to the lighter extent, the exercise of powers by the police as Zambians were observing now.

“Although the MMD would wish to see Zambians going about their daily lives while complying with the government guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID, We find the actions of the Police generally and the brutal assault of the Bread of Life members at Mkushi particularly, grossly unjustified and in violation of the rights guaranteed by the Republican Constitution. MMD abhors the breach of law by the police officers involved in the assault,” said Mumba.

“We, therefore, demand that the officers responsible for this brutality be brought to book and be used as examples for any other policeman who would be tempted to abuse the Constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens during this time of great distress. We call for a quick investigation whose findings must be made public.”