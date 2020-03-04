By Matthew Kanganja

Former diplomat, Nevers Mumba is urging government to revise the number of diplomats it is sending abroad following reports that diplomats in missions abroad have not been paid their salaries for four months.

Reports have emerged that several Zambian diplomats accredited to foreign countries have not been paid salaries for four months, which government through its Chief Spokesperson Dora Siliya has refuted saying as far as government is concerned; all diplomats are up to date with their salaries.

However, Dr. Mumba in an interview with Phoenix News feels most Zambian embassies abroad are bloated and must be cut down if government is to manage paying them their salaries on time.

Dr. Mumba who is also MMD President adds that government should consider temporally abandoning some missions abroad.

PHOENIX FM NEWS