Lusaka… Sunday August 22, 2020

The financial markets and small-scale businesses, which are key to Zambia’s economic recovery, have called on newly appointed Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga to reduce stringent measures which have made accessibility of the K10 billion economic stimulus package impossible.

The National Savings and Credit Bank submitted COVID-19 fund applications of over K1 billion to the Bank of Zambia on behalf of various clients in the sectors such as energy, agriculture, commerce and SME but have since not received the funding due to the stringent measures for accessing the stimulus package.

“For us, these are key areas to facilitate and bridge the funding requirements and we had always been confident that with the strong partnerships we enjoy in the market, we will be in strong position to facilitate accordingly,” said NATSAVE Public Relations Manager Patricia Luhanga.

She said due to countrwide presence in all ten provinces of Zambia, NATSAVE is well positioned to deliver value to people of Zambia on behalf of Government, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance.

A number of small-scale business owners have complained on the stringent conditions which have been attached to accessibility of the funds.

Our Team in random interviews with some traders who run small scale enterprises and from Soweto Market have called on the new BOZ Governor to work at demystifying the growing public perception that the K10 billion fund is only meant to benefit the rich and big companies.

“We welcomed the decision by the President to stimulate our businesses during the COVID period but when we were told the conditions, we wondered whether the President knew the chains and strings BOZ attached to accessing this loan facility. So it’s good the President is shaking the Bank of Zambia but we need to see more action,” said Martin Phiri who runs Masophi Enterprises.

And James Mwaba, trader at City Market has observed that the criteria and requirements needed to access this loan facility made most marketeers wonder whether the K10 billion refining facility was meant to help local small scale businesses or is aimed to keep the bigger businesses afloat.

“We hope the new Bank Governor is going to help the President to realign the measures because the strings attached to accessing the loans were extremely difficult for ordinary small businesses whom the President said should have been benefiting,” said Mwaba.

In the meantime, governing PF Media Director, Sunday Chanda, in a statement released today has accused the former Bank of Zambia Governor, Danny Kalyalya, of failing to provide leadership on the disbursement of the K10 billion stimulus fund as only K1 billion of the stimulus package was disbursed in the midst of negative economic growth.

“We expect that anyone who is serious about Zambia like His Excellency President Edgar Lungu is must raise concerns about the slow disbursement of the stimulus package and the over stringent measures put up which are defeating the very reason why the Stimulus package was put up in the first place. There was clearly suspected sabotage to knock out the economy completely and this is what the UPND was banking on,” said Mr. Chanda.

The Speech Analyst