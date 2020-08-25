NDC president Chishimba Kambwili has added his voice on the ongoing debate regarding the firing of Denny Kalyalya as Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor.

Kambwili says while he doesn’t question the new BoZ chief, Christopher Mvunga’s credentials, to hold the position, he is worried about where Mvunga is coming from.

He says the position of BoZ governor is critical in stabilizing the financial market and the economy of the nation and should be independent from any external influence.

“The question that any Zambian should be asking is where is Mvunga coming from. Have been Deputy Minister and recently Deputy Sec to the Cabinet Economical Affairs, obviously leaves no doubt at all that the man is compromised.

“Obviously his allegiance is not to the people of Zambia, but, to the appointing authority, President Edgar Lungu who has appointed him to the previous positions he has held,” he said.

He added that the central bank’s prime role of advising government is compromised because of that allegiance.

Kambwili added that appointing a person who is from the same government which has a lot of economical problems is a negative to the independence of the central bank.

He called on Lungu to rescind the appointment and look for someone who is independent to advise him on professionalism.