By RHODAH MVULA

Some Civil Society organizations have petitioned the Lusaka High Court alleging that Government has contravened the constitution of Zambia through the enactment of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2021.

Chapter One Foundation, Bloggers of Zambia Limited, Gears Initiative, Peoples Action for Accountability and Good Governance in Zambia and Alliance for Community Action have cited the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions as first and second respondents in the matter.

The petitioners have told the court that the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act contains provisions which threaten the right to protection of the law guaranteed by the freedom of conscious guaranteed by article 19, the freedom of expression enshrined in article 20(1) and the freedom of the press as enshrined in article 20(2).

Among the provisions the petitioners are aggrieved with in the Act is the provision for searches and seizures which is contrary to Articles 16,17,18,19 of the constitution of Zambia the supreme law of the land.

Therefore the petitioners pray that the court makes a declaration that some sections of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act are unconstitutional and should be struck off from the statute book.-Diamond TV