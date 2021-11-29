NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT GROWS COLD 🥶 FEET TO DEMOLISH FOREST 27 PF HOUSES.

Politicians should stop exciting citizens for nothing. The announcement that honourable Garry Nkombo has decided not to demolish forest 27 houses to allow consultations speaks volumes. People are getting frustrated with toothless bull dog mentality by the new dawn government.

The new dawn government is treating PF thieves with white kid gloves 🧤 🧤 .

Yes we know you are meticulously and methodical but absence of arrest of these thieves is another window dressing.

We also vehemently oppose the increase of fuel ⛽️ and electricity ⚡️ by the new dawn government. This is against our campaign promises to the people of Zambia. When you increase power and electricity expect a rise to commodity price.

Larry L Mweetwa