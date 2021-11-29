NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT GROWS COLD 🥶 FEET TO DEMOLISH FOREST 27 PF HOUSES.
Politicians should stop exciting citizens for nothing. The announcement that honourable Garry Nkombo has decided not to demolish forest 27 houses to allow consultations speaks volumes. People are getting frustrated with toothless bull dog mentality by the new dawn government.
The new dawn government is treating PF thieves with white kid gloves 🧤 🧤 .
Yes we know you are meticulously and methodical but absence of arrest of these thieves is another window dressing.
We also vehemently oppose the increase of fuel ⛽️ and electricity ⚡️ by the new dawn government. This is against our campaign promises to the people of Zambia. When you increase power and electricity expect a rise to commodity price.
Larry L Mweetwa
So they can continue flushing their waste into the aquifer while we become methodical, I do not agree with this.
Indeed let the new dawn govt also be methodical regarding fuel & electricity tarrifs increments till 2026 since that’s there speciality. I like the US electoral system that has provision for mid-term elections, it keeps politicians on there toes.