NEW DAWN GOVT EMBROIDERED IN TRADITIONAL SUCCESSION DISPUTE IN WESTERN PROVINCE

STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NKOYA ROYAL COUNCIL

28-11-21

The Nkoya Royal Council would like to express it’s displeasure regarding the recognition and Coronation of Josephine Kamwila Limata as the Mwana Tete of LUAMPA district who was accompanied under heavy police protection for fear that Nkoyas might disrupt the proceedings .



This is a clear violation and total disregard of the Nkoya people’s chieftenship which has been in existence for hundreds of years and successive governments have respected that, except for the new Dawn Government.

We know the agenda behind this coronation and we can rest assure the Barotse Royal Establishment – BRE and Government that we will fight for our rights. Our humble advise to the party in government is that they should desist from peddling in traditional affairs, but instead play a father figure role in handling issues concerning all tribes in the country.



We are aware that the BRE and the UPND Top(LOZI) leadership are colluding to completely take over Mankoya land through the backdoor, but we shall not tolerate it.



President Hakainde Hichilema should not fall for this ethnic disorder being instigated by the BRE to subdue the Nkoya people who are the real owners of the land. We want to state that we will defend our heritage to the core until justice is granted.



We, the Nkoya people return the authority under our Chief Mwene Mutondo to identify and install the real “Mwanatete” coming from the Mwana Tete clan.



It is however excruciatingly upsetting to see our heritage being molested right before our eyes and we can promise the UPND Government that we will fight for our heritage come rain come Sunshine.



Further, we call upon the President to desist from allowing what has happened in LUAMPA today to happen under his watch because ethinic conflicts have the potential to destabilize development of the nation if not well managed. Let the Lozi people keep their Land and we shall keep ours.



The real mwana Tete is coming and no amount of intimidation will stop this resolve to install the real Mwana Tete and not the imposter who has been installed using crooked procedures under state protection.

May God Bless Zambia!

Issued by;

Tamboka Mfunjo,

Chairman,

Nkoya Royal Council.