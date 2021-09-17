Sean Tembo Writes;

NEW DAWN OR NEW DUSK?

You have a Chief Govt Spokesperson who can’t speak!

You have a grandfatherly Minister of Science & Technology with no knowledge or background of science or technology!

You have a Chief Economic Advisor to the President with no single economics qualification!

You have a Deputy Inspector General of Police who is a wanted fugitive!

You have a Minister of Sports whose first order of business was to entangle himself in the Kalu-Kamanga beef!

You have a Minister of Finance who thinks the $1.3bn SDR allocation is a loan!

The list is endless … nipano tuli