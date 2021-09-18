Mark Ziligone-The World Bank has agreed to finance construction of rural roads in all the 10 provinces under the Two Hundred Million Improved Rural Connectivity road Project -IRCP.

Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister CHARLES MILUPI is pleased that all the provinces have been considered from the initial Six provinces under the program Zambia.

Mr. MILUPI says it is pleasing that the Bank will provide funding to the road project whose objective is to improve road accessibility for rural communities in selected parts of the country.

He adds that successful implementation of the project will also strengthen institutional capacities of road sector stakeholders for sustainable management of rural roads.

Mr. MILUPI was speaking when the IRCP team briefed him on the operations of the project at his office in Lusaka.

And IRCP National Coordinator MWATA SEKESEKE said the World Bank has agreed to finance works in the 4 provinces which were supposed to be funded by the Government.