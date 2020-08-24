NEW HOME AFFAIRS PS MASIYE BANDA IN DIRTY GAMES OF RIGGING

President Edgar Lungu, recently appointed former senior internal auditor at the ministry of finance Mr. Masiye Banda, as new permanent secretary under the ministry of Home Affairs. There has been a continuous demotion of men and women in the service by Edgar Lungu, with an intent to install his perceived loyalists to back him up in his crooked criminal activities.

Mr. Banda, who has served this country with a clean record, has now succumbed to the dirty works of being used by Edgar Lungu and Steven Kampyongo, through the registering of Congolese nationals as voters ahead of 2021 general elections.

Our sources within the Ministry of Home Affairs have reviewed to us how recently, the new PS travelled to Congo, and spent almost one week facilitating for these illegal activities.

The question Mr Banda should answer is that why did he sneak out without media coverage into Congo? Why the secrecy over a public engagement that represents the people of Zambia?

The trail of Mr Banda was as follows, he first went to EASTERN province for The launch of new voters registration. Here, there was some efforts to assess if the PF government can bring in Malawian to register as voters like it was in 2016, were one post newspaper journalist Peter Sukwa who unearthed the scam was badly beaten by PF thugs and later urinated upon in his mouth. However, this time around PF has failed to get into Malawi due to the new government which is very much alert.

The PF government has failed to get through Zimbabwe as well due to its geographic location of being near southern province the source stated.

This is what has prompted PF to use Congolese and sadly, Mr Banda has been tasked with this dirty works.

Our reminder to Mr MASIYE BANDA is that we are watching all your steps and we shall publicise all your trails if you and Steven Kampyongo continue registering foreigners as voters. These dirty tricks will catch up with you Mr Masiye Banda and unlike your bosses who will take refuge in foreign lands, you will have nowhere to run to but jail. Think about that very seriously and think about how you are putting the very existence of this nation into jeopardy.

We challenge Mr Banda to refute these allegations within 24 hrs afterwhich shall publicise the full details of his involvement in illegalities.

Fellow citizens, rigging has began and let the opposition and all Zambians who care about our nation be alert. This battle is not for the opposition alone, it is for us all to stand up and defend Zambia.

According to recent intelligence reports, PF can’t win any credible elections, this is now why they think the only way out is to overhaul 2016 voters register among other many other things they are trying to implement.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist