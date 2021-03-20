NEW HOPE MMD CONVENTION MARRED WITH CONFUSION AND HALTED

The New Hope MMD 2021 virtual convention was this morning disrupted after the Operation Save MMD members served a high court injunction to halt the convention.

This was after the Operation Save MMD members led by Raphael Nakachinda interrupted the convention through Webby Chipili who served new hope MMD leader Dr. Nevers Mumba with a High Court injunction to halt the illegal convention which was already ongoing on grounds of grave irregularities on constitutional procedures.

But, New Hope MMD president Nevers Mumba confirmed to 5fm news that he was not aware of any court injunction to halt the party’s general convention and that it is unconstitutional

And by broadcast time, the new hope MMD 2021 virtual convention held at bonanza resort was halted by heavy police presence and all members were directed to disperse.

Credit: 5FM NEWS/ Mwenya Mofya