NEW POLICE BOSS UNWELL
By Clive Kalunga
Contrary to public assertions that newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba was hit by anxiety during his swearing-in Ceremony at State House, the Zambia Police Public Relations Unit has clarified that Mr. Kajoba is recovering from Malaria.
In a statement the unit says it is for this reason that Mr. Kajoba was allowed by authorities at State House later to take rest in the lounge and only joined the President and other officials during the photo session.
A video showing an unusually shaky top cop has gone viral on social media with some assuming he was overwhelmed by his recall from retirement while others thought he was merely nervous.
Mr. Kajoba has been sworn in office by President Hakainde Hichilema alongside other service chiefs appointed yesterday.
Wishing him a quick recovery, for me, it doesn’t matter what caused his shaking. We just want to see results.
1. We want to see an end to traffic related corruption.
2. Unlawful detention.