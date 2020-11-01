NEW MWANSABOMBWE PF MP DID NOT VOTE FOR BILL 10

After all the violence and Electoral malpractice the PF engaged in, millions of kwacha and DMMU resources abuse, it turns out the new Mwansabombwe PF MP Kampampi Kabaso did not vote for PF.

God has his own supernatural way of punishing wrong.

We don’t know yet whether the new MP did this deliberately or he did not know how to use the voting machine in parliament and pressed the wrong button because this was his first vote but we gladly accept his vote against Bill 10.

So the PF’S campaign in Mwansabombwe was all in vain, this MP’S short lived moment in parliament has been a set back to Lungu but of great benefit to the people of Zambia.