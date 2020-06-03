NEW RULES AT PARLIAMENT, MPS NOT ALLOWED TO GO AGAINST THEIR COMMITTEE RECOMMENDATIONS

This means that all members of parliament that sat in the committe receiving recommendations on the controversial Bill Ten will have to vote in support of the bill when the House opens next week on 9th June, 2020.

Under this new law, Members of Parliament are not allowed to walkout in protest of any bill they participated at committee level.

Zambians awaits to see how parliament will proceed with the controversial constitution amendment Bill ten of 2019 when Parliament opens next week

Notes in brief, our reporters are on the ground to dig deeper into this document and its authenticity…