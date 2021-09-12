NEW SPORTS MINISTER BELIEVES FAZ NEEDS HELP FROM KALU’S FOOTBALL EXPERIENCE

“Whether you like it or not Kalusha Bwalya is an icon. Are you telling me he has nothing to offer to Zambian Soccer? The answer is no. He has immense experience that he can share with the current leadership in FAZ,”

“Even if they differ on some of the issues, I am sure there is something that you can get from the previous administration or from those who have been in football for a very long time. For me, I think my policy is very clear that we need to bring all these people that have interest in football and see how we can resolve these issues,”

“We will not run away from the issues because someone doesn’t want that person who has experience in football. Let’s bring them together and chart the way forward,”

“Kalusha may have made some mistakes in the past and the current ones may have also made some mistakes and obviously some positives can be gotten but let’s bring everyone on board. It high time we called a spade a spade where someone is wrong we tell him or her that you are wrong here than hiding,”

=== Elvis Nkandu ===

Sports Minister

Times of Zambia

Zambia soccer magazine