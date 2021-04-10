NEW UPND MANIFESTO USELESS, INNEFFECTIVE- CAINE MWEEMBA

Lusaka-10th April 2021

Leader of the Free Movement Movement (FMM) Caine Mweemba says the Manifesto presented to Zambians by Opposition UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema did not bring anything new or hopeful.

Mweemba said the UPND Manifesto is not different from that of the ruling Patriotic Front as it’s proposed policies, prgrammes and activities were similar to that of the PF.

He said Hichilema has proved again and again that he was a failed leader who could not fill the void left by the weaknesses of the PF.

He said Hichilema was a poor example of an alternative leader as he had exploited the structural weaknesses of economic policies to enrich himself.

He said the UPND Manifesto as presented, did not provide any fundamental change and this made Hichilema part of the PF.

“By refusing to provide change to governance system, Hakainde Hichilema is by all intents and purposes, a certified defector to the PF” Mweemba said.

Mweemba said he had formulated 404 concepts that could help develop Zambia.

Mweemba is a former Copperbelt University Student leader and has founded the Free Market Movement party ( FMM).