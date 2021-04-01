*NEW UPND SG IMENDA MAKES GRAND ENTRY INTO WESTERN PROVINCE*

The usually sleepy-little farming district of Nkeyema this afternoon came arrive as the newly appointed United Party for National Development Secretary General Batuke Imenda made a grand entry into his home Province.

And Mr Imenda has thanked the people of Nkeyema for registering as votere in large numbers and has since urged them to go out and vote for the party in August.

Pomp and splendor characterised the atmosphere as hundreds of residents gathered at Tateyoyo gate to welcome the Secretary General.

Women, children and men lined the road while rising their open palms showing the symbol of the party.

It was a homecoming which overflowed with jubilation as Mr Imenda was driven through the municipality with literally the entire district lining the only main road.

Mr Imenda hails from Lukulu in Western Province were he was member of Parliament from 2001 to 2011.

He reminded the people of Nkeyema of the suffering they have been subjected to under the outgoing Patriotic Front government saying all major infrastructure development projects that were at 80 percent completion point have been abandoned since 2011 when the PF came into office.

Meanwhile Mr Imenda has applauded Nkeyema for the large turn out having recorded the highest numbers in voter registration in Western Province.

The Party Secretary General condemned the poor state of the Lusaka- Mongu road, adding that it’s state had led to low income activity.

“Do you see the poor state of the road? Are you happy? You are failing to sell your produce because no business entity would risk commuting on such a road,” Mr Imenda lamented.

The Party Secretary General was speaking at TBZ and and later at Munkuye were scores of residents thronged his vehicle amid chants of wanting change.

He pledged that once in office, UPND will set up a tobacco factory that employ the youths.

And National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has urged the youths to be fearless and face this years election head on.

Mr Liswaniso noted that youths have left with no jobs and are reduced to beggars because of the bad management of the economy by the PF government.

And National trustee Patricia Nawa urged women and the youths to ensure they not only cast their vote but protect it also.

*(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM*

