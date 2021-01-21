By Chileshe Mwango

The United States government says Zambia’s relations with that country continue to be strong and a new Ambassador to Zambia will be deployed soon.

In December 2019, the US recalled then Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote amid a diplomatic row after he criticized the imprisonment of a gay couple, leading to President Edgar Lungu declaring Mr. Foote persona non grata.

Speaking to Phoenix News post the inauguration of newly elected President Joe Biden yesterday, US Embassy in Zambia Chargé D’Affaires David young says the delay to send that country’s ambassador to Zambia had nothing to do with Zambia but the process of appointing one by that government.

Mr. Young adds that under the new administration, African countries will see better and strengthened relations with the US government compared to the immediate past regime.

Meanwhile, Mr. Young has noted the need for African countries to emulate the US’s strengthened institutions of governance which have seen President Biden ascend to power despite his predecessor, Donald Trump having concerns with the election results.

Mr. Young says governance institutions proved President Trump an incumbent wrong when he alleged that elections had been stolen from him something rarely seen in Africa.

